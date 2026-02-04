Tactics Roguelike Shadowstone Announced for PC - News

Publisher Dreamhaven and developer Secret Door have announced 1 to4 player tactics roguelike, Shadowstone, for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in Early Access in 2026 for $14.99.

"Shadowstone is a natural next step for our team after Sunderfolk," said Secret Door studio head Chris Sigaty. "Inspired by some of our favorite roguelikes, the world and characters of the Sunderlands are back, but in a more dangerous, more challenging, and even more engaging strategic experience."

Dreamhaven CE and co-founder Mike Morhaime added, "The team at Secret Door continues to innovate with games that bring people together in positive ways. Shadowstone reflects that commitment by expanding the beloved Sunderfolk universe, and in a way that allows players to group up or take on this challenging adventure solo."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Master Tactical Gameplay

Deliberate positioning and manipulation of elements in each encounter is core to the turn-based tactical gameplay of Shadowstone. Survival hinges on utilizing your hero’s unique skills such as using the Witch’s ability to duplicate healing and exploding mushrooms or the Berserker’s charge to displace enemies into dangerous lava.

Endless Combinations

Each attempt to escape the shadowstone infested ruins presents a new nightmare with an endless array of randomized rooms and monsters. Players must adapt their strategy every run, relying on a constantly evolving pool of skill cards, versatile equipment, and adaptive powerups.

Powerful Hero Synergies

Build overpowered synergies by upgrading and selecting complementary spells across your heroes. Execute complex multi-hero ability combinations to devastate enemy monsters, even when playing solo.

Up to Four-Player Cooperative Play

Take command of multiple heroes solo, or band together with up to four players in online multiplayer. Mastering the strengths and weaknesses of different party compositions with highly cooperative strategy is essential to survive against the horrors shrouded in shadowstone power.

Early Access

We’re building Shadowstone alongside our players. Join our Discord to stay in the loop on development and sign up for a chance to jump into our next playtest.

