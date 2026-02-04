Switch 2 Sales Were 'Slightly Weaker Than Expectations' Outside of Japan - Sales

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa during a Q&A session with investors (via IGN) revealed sales for the Nintendo Switch 2 outside of Japan were "slightly weaker" than expectations.

"While our forecasted global hardware and software sales volume remains unchanged, the breakdown by region and product is based on different assumptions from the revised forecast announced at the time of our second-quarter financial results announcement," said Furukawa.

"Furthermore, as you understand, domestic hardware sales volume exceeded our expectations, while overseas sales were slightly weaker than our expectations."

In contrast to sales outside of Japan, sales in Japan were better than expected.

"We believe that the reason for the stronger-than-expected hardware sales in Japan is that, amid the continued momentum of the initial launch of the Switch 2 hardware, new titles such as Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and Kirby Air Riders, released during the holiday shopping season, [leading] to a relatively high trend of existing Switch owners switching to the Switch 2 compared to overseas," said Furukawa.

Nintendo has shipped 17.37 million Switch 2 consoles as of December 31, 2025, while sell-through figures surpassed 15 million units as of the fourth week of December (Christmas week).

