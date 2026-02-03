Take-Two Pauses Development on Switch 2 Version of Borderlands 4 - News

Take-Two Interactive Software announced it has paused the development on the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4.

"We made the difficult decision to pause development on that SKU," Take-Two spokesperson Alan Lewis told Variety.

"Our focus continues to be delivering quality post-launch content for players on the ongoing improvements to optimize the game. We’re continuing to collaborate closely with our friends at Nintendo. We have PGA Tour 2K25 coming out and WWE 2K26 [for Switch 2], and we’re incredibly excited about bringing more of our titles to that platform in the future."

Borderlands 4 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in September 2025.

