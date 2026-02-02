UK Video Game Retailer GAME to Close Remaining Standalone Stores - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 593 Views
UK video game retailer GAME is closing the last of its standalone stores following the retailer entering administration, according to The Game Business.
GAME is owned by Frasers Group and the plan is to keep retailer's website running and to operate as concessions within Sports Direct and House of Fraser stores, with over 200 of these currently running.
There are currently just three standalone stores still open, which will now close.
The retailer has struggled for well over a decade with it closing nearly 300 stores after it entered administration in 2012. It would be acquired by Frasers Group in 2019 for over £50 million.
I know its inevitable with much of gaming switching from physical to digital but is sad to see it.
I still prefer physical copies of games and always will, and the GAME concessions within Sports Direct just aren’t the same.
Hell, the city I live close two had 2 such concessions and they closed the better one last year.
It's a world wide issue sadly.
New Zealand just closed a heap of EB Games, USA closed 470+ Gamestop stores, Canada just sold/rebranded Gamestop stores as EB Games and closed a heap of stores.
And Australia has been slowly winding back EB Games stores that aren't super profitable.
I buy physical for consoles, but they don't make it easy with many games not arriving at my local store, so I buy online.
I remember GAME having physical locations in Australia and chatting to a staff member about Xenoblade and The Last Story for Wii.
Didn’t really make sense at the time to have both EB Games and GAME running stores. Was only clear room for one back then.