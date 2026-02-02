UK Video Game Retailer GAME to Close Remaining Standalone Stores - News

posted 6 hours ago

UK video game retailer GAME is closing the last of its standalone stores following the retailer entering administration, according to The Game Business.

GAME is owned by Frasers Group and the plan is to keep retailer's website running and to operate as concessions within Sports Direct and House of Fraser stores, with over 200 of these currently running.

There are currently just three standalone stores still open, which will now close.

The retailer has struggled for well over a decade with it closing nearly 300 stores after it entered administration in 2012. It would be acquired by Frasers Group in 2019 for over £50 million.

