The Last of Us HBO Series Season 3 Might be the Last - News

by, posted 13 hours ago

The Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content Casey Bloys in an interview with Deadline stated the third season of The Last of Us HBO series might be the last one.

"It certainly seems that way, but on decisions like that, we will defer to the showrunners," said Bloys. "So you can ask them."

Showrunner Craig Mazin in May of last year told Collider "there’s no way to complete this narrative in a third season."

He added at the time, "I think there’s a decent chance that Season 3 will be longer than Season 2, just because the manner of that narrative and the opportunities it affords us are a little different."

The Last of Us first season covered the story from the first game, however, the second season only covered part of The Last of Us Part II.

Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann in July of last year revealed he he is stepping away from The Last of Us HBO TV show to put his complete focus on Naughty Dog and game development.

"I've made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in The Last of Us on HBO." said Druckmann at the time. "With work completed on season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative."

