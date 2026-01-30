Nintendo Partner Direct Reportedly Set for February 5 - News

posted 9 hours ago

Nintendo will reportedly hold a Partner Direct on Thursday, February 5.

This is according to sources that spoke with VideoGamesChronicle, as well as NatetheHate and GameXplain.

The Nintendo Partner Direct will be focused on third-party games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 1. There will unlikely be any first-party Nintendo games.

The last Partner Direct took place in July 2025 and featured Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Final Fantasy Tactics, Monster Hunter Stories 3, and many more games.

