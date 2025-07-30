Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase Set for Tomorrow, July 31 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase tomorrow, July 31 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch in on YouTube.

The Direct will feature "roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games from our publishing partners."

With the focus on third-party partners it is unlikely there will be any first-party Nintendo games.

