Original Final Fantasy VII to be Re-Released on PC With 'Improved Gameplay Experience' - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Square Enix announced the original Final Fantasy VII will be re-released on PC via Steam with enhancements.

Square Enix did not state the exact changes with the newer version, however, they did say it will have an "improved gameplay experience."

The current version of the game will be renamed Final Fantasy VII - 2013 Edition and no longer available once the new version launches. Everyone who owns the 2013 version will be able to access the new version for free. Both versions will remain accessible in the owner's Steam Library.

Save data will not be compatible between the two versions.

