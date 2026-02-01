River City Saga: Journey to the West Announced for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Arc System Works has announced River City Saga: Journey to the West for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will launch in 2026.

Read details on the game below:

Sun Wukong, Zhu Bajie, Sha Wujing, and Sanzang!? All of the main cast are Kunio-style characters! This is an absurd and thrilling comedy action game where everyone sets out to reach India! Following River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, River City Saga: Journey to the West is a new title themed after the Chinese myth Journey to the West.

In the turbulent era of the Tang dynasty, monsters run rampant, and there is no hope for salvation. Saddened by the state of the world, Sakyamuni seeks to save it through the teachings of Buddha. And so he establishes the “Journey to Obtain the Scriptures,” sending them on a journey to the far western land of India to retrieve the Buddhist scriptures. The skilled Sun Wukong becomes a disciple of Sanzang and, in order to atone for his past sins, sets out on the journey to obtain the scriptures while protecting his master. The cheerful and easily carried-away Zhu Bajie and the earnest monk Sha Wujing also join as disciples, and the Sanzang party continues its journey west once again. The road to India stretches 108,000 miles. What kind of journey awaits them now…?

