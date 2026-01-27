Reigns: The Witcher Announced for PC, iOS, and Android - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Nerial have partnered with CD Projekt Red on Reigns: The Witcher. It will launch for PC via Steam and GOG, iOS, and Android.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Adventure as Geralt through the ballads of Dandelion in Reigns: The Witcher, the latest mutation of the smash-hit swipe ’em up Reigns series from Nerial and Devolver Digital, set in the merciless, dark-fantasy world of CD Projekt RED’s award-winning The Witcher series.

As Geralt of Rivia, legendary monster slayer, you will navigate the moral maze and fight for survival through the drunken ballads of the bard. Will you hunt monsters, upset the locals, or run a hot bath? Compose an inspiring epic to perhaps, one day, claim immortality.

A Witcher’s Work is Never Done

The dangerous or demeaning tasks given to you by the world’s colorful inhabitants can rarely be taken at face value. Dandelion’s ballads steer your story in dramatic and peculiar directions, via thousands of storyline combinations.

Back Together Again

Familiar faces including Yen, Triss, and Vesemir keep you company through memorable adventures retold by the bard.

Troubadour On Tour

Perform polished retellings of Geralt’s greatest hits away from the tavern to solve puzzles and unlock new deeds and characters. Level up the bard’s career to create ever more epic plotlines and ultimately achieve legendary status.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

