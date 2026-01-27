Absolum Sales Top 500,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Dotemu and developers Guard Crush Games and Supamonks announced the arcade-like beat 'em up game, Absolum, has sold over 500,000 units.

This figure is up from 200,000 units sold in its first week.

The developer also announced the free Threads of Fate update will launch on February 12. It will add the Mystic Ordeal game mode, new post-game dangers and rewards in the Corrupted Regions, as well as new rewards, mount types, and more.

Absolum released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in October 2025.

