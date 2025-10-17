Absolum Sales Top 200,000 Units in 1 Week - Sales

Publisher Dotemu and developers Guard Crush Games and Supamonks announced the arcade-like beat 'em up game, Absolum, has sold over 200,000 units in its first week.

Absolum released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on October 9.

With branching pathways to explore, quests to discover, intriguing characters to encounter, and a deep variety of challenging bosses in store, Absolum‘s gripping fantasy tale unravels a compelling adventure channeling the spirit of classic brawlers like Golden Axe and Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara. Unlock items, quests, and permanent warrior upgrades while exploring Absolum‘s world through runs steeped in variety, excitement and challenge in a design that maximizes approachability and replayability.

Absolum introduces an engrossing universe and cast co-created with the masterful talent of animation studio Supamonks (Rabbids Invasion: Mission to Mars). Absolum blends arcade-like melee combat with spells, counters, upgradable abilities and uniquely powerful playable fighters, hosting a grand, high-stakes quest across an array of hand-crafted stages.

