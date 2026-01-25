Bandai Namco Announces New Dragon Ball Game Project AGE 1000 - News

/ 510 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Bandai Namco has announced a new Dragon Ball Game Project, AGE 1000. It is set to launch in 2027.

The game will feature "never-before-seen original character designed by Akira Toriyama." More details on the game will be shared at Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 in the US on April 18 and 19.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles