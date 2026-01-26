Switch 2 Outsells Wii U and PS Vita in Just 7 Months - Sales

Nintendo's latest video game console, the Nintendo Switch 2, has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo Wii U and PlayStation Vita in just seven months, according to VGChartz estimates.

The Switch 2 has sold an estimated 16.09 million units worldwide through December, while the Wii U sold 13.56 million units lifetime and the PS Vita sold 13.13 million units.

Up next for the Switch 2 is the Sega Master System, with 20.84 million units sold lifetime, followed by the Nintendo GameCube, with 21.74 million units sold, and original Xbox, with 24.65 million units sold.

Breaking down sales by region, the Switch has sold an estimated 4.96 million units in North America, 3.37 million units in Europe, 4.02 million units in Japan, and 3.74 million units in the rest of the world.

This compares to the Wii U, which sold 6.15 million units in North America, 3.27 million units in Europe, 3.33 million units in Japan, and 0.82 million units in the rest of the world.

The PS Vita sold 2.70 million units in North America, 2.89 million units in Europe, 5.73 million units in Japan, and 1.81 million units in the rest of the world.

Further breaking down Switch 2 Europe sales, the console has sold an estimated 0.75 million units in the UK, 0.71 million units in Germany, and 0.67 million units in France.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launched worldwide in June 2025, while the Wii U launched in North America and Europe in November 2012 and in December 2012, and the PlayStation Vita launched in Japan in December 2011 and in North America and Europe in February 2012.

