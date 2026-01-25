PS5 Outsells PS3 - Sales

/ 1,277 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony's latest video game console, the PlayStation 5, which is part of the ninth generation of video game consoles, has outsold the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 3, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PS5 has sold an estimated 89.44 million units worldwide through December, while the PlayStation 3 sold 87.40 million units lifetime.

Up next for the PS5 is the Nintendo Wii with 101.63 million units sold lifetime, followed by the PlayStation with 102.49 million units sold and PlayStation 4 with 117.20 million units sold.

Breaking down sales by region, the PS5 has sold an estimated 31.67 million units in North America, 31.71 million units in Europe, 7.33 million units in Japan, and 18.73 million units in the rest of the world.

This compares to the PlayStation 3, which sold 29.60 million units in North America, 30.87 million units in Europe, 10.47 million units in Japan, and 16.47 million units in the rest of the world.

Further breaking down PS5 Europe sales, the console has sold an estimated 5.59 million units in the UK, 6.19 million units in Germany, and 45.08 million units in France.

The PlayStation 5 launched worldwide in November 2020, while the PlayStation 3 launched in North America and Japan in November 2006, and in Europe in March 2007.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles