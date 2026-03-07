By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Resident Evil Requiem Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in February 2026

Resident Evil Requiem Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in February 2026 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 264 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for February 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. NBA 2K26 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 in Europe. ARC Raiders was number three in the US and Canada, while it was UFC 5 in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Gang Beasts came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe. A Way Out was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Gang Beasts in Europe.

Alien: Rogue Incursion VR topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Pavlov was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition in Europe. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition was number three in the US and Canada, While it was Horizon Call of the Mountain in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Rocket League was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Resident Evil Requiem Resident Evil Requiem
NBA 2K26 EA SPORTS FC 26
ARC Raiders UFC 5
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Grand Theft Auto V
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Minecraft
Grand Theft Auto V It Takes Two
REANIMAL ARC Raiders
EA SPORTS FC 26 REANIMAL
Minecraft Forza Horizon 5
God of War Sons of Sparta Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
UFC 5 God of War Sons of Sparta
Nioh 3 NBA 2K26
It Takes Two Nioh 3
High On Life 2 Resident Evil 4
EA SPORTS College Football 26 Among Us
NHL 26 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gran Turismo 7
Forza Horizon 5 Split Fiction
HELLDIVERS 2 Hogwarts Legacy
Resident Evil 4 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II


*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
Gang Beasts A Way Out
A Way Out Gang Beasts
Resident Evil 6 EA SPORTS FC 26
theHunter: Call of the Wild Unravel Two
RESIDENT EVIL 5 Resident Evil 6
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Grand Theft Auto V
Minecraft RESIDENT EVIL 5
Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft
FOR HONOR Rayman Legends
Batman: Arkham Knight Batman: Arkham Knight
Unravel Two The Forest
NBA 2K26 Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Mafia: Trilogy
Resident Evil It Takes Two
God of War Middle-earth: Shadow of War
The Forest STEEP
Overcooked! 2 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Mafia: Trilogy WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
STAR WARS Battlefront II Overcooked! 2
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2


*Naming of products may differ between regions 

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
Pavlov Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Horizon Call of the Mountain
Among Us 3D: VR Arizona Sunshine 2
Beat Saber Among Us 3D: VR
Arizona Sunshine 2 Job Simulator
Job Simulator Beat Saber
Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
Horizon Call of the Mountain Cooking Simulator VR
Zero Caliber VR Kayak VR: Mirage


*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
Roblox Roblox
Rocket League Rocket League
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Marvel Rivals Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access eFootball
Overwatch Fall Guys
Highguard Asphalt Legends
Apex Legends Marvel Rivals
Delta Force (F2P) VALORANT

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


