Resident Evil Requiem Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in February 2026

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for February 2026.
Resident Evil Requiem topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. NBA 2K26 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 in Europe. ARC Raiders was number three in the US and Canada, while it was UFC 5 in Europe.
Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Gang Beasts came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe. A Way Out was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Gang Beasts in Europe.
Alien: Rogue Incursion VR topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Pavlov was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition in Europe. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition was number three in the US and Canada, While it was Horizon Call of the Mountain in Europe.
Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Rocket League was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Resident Evil Requiem
|Resident Evil Requiem
|NBA 2K26
|EA SPORTS FC 26
|ARC Raiders
|UFC 5
|EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|Minecraft
|Grand Theft Auto V
|It Takes Two
|REANIMAL
|ARC Raiders
|EA SPORTS FC 26
|REANIMAL
|Minecraft
|Forza Horizon 5
|God of War Sons of Sparta
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|UFC 5
|God of War Sons of Sparta
|Nioh 3
|NBA 2K26
|It Takes Two
|Nioh 3
|High On Life 2
|Resident Evil 4
|EA SPORTS College Football 26
|Among Us
|NHL 26
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|Gran Turismo 7
|Forza Horizon 5
|Split Fiction
|HELLDIVERS 2
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Resident Evil 4
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Gang Beasts
|A Way Out
|A Way Out
|Gang Beasts
|Resident Evil 6
|EA SPORTS FC 26
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Unravel Two
|RESIDENT EVIL 5
|Resident Evil 6
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Minecraft
|RESIDENT EVIL 5
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Minecraft
|FOR HONOR
|Rayman Legends
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Unravel Two
|The Forest
|NBA 2K26
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|Mafia: Trilogy
|Resident Evil
|It Takes Two
|God of War
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|The Forest
|STEEP
|Overcooked! 2
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Mafia: Trilogy
|WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|Overcooked! 2
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Red Dead Redemption 2
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR2 Games*
|US/Canada
|EU
|Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
|Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
|Pavlov
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Among Us 3D: VR
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Beat Saber
|Among Us 3D: VR
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|Beat Saber
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Cooking Simulator VR
|Zero Caliber VR
|Kayak VR: Mirage
*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|Roblox
|Roblox
|Rocket League
|Rocket League
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Marvel Rivals
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access
|eFootball
|Overwatch
|Fall Guys
|Highguard
|Asphalt Legends
|Apex Legends
|Marvel Rivals
|Delta Force (F2P)
|VALORANT
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
