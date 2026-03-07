Resident Evil Requiem Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in February 2026 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for February 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. NBA 2K26 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 in Europe. ARC Raiders was number three in the US and Canada, while it was UFC 5 in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Gang Beasts came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe. A Way Out was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Gang Beasts in Europe.

Alien: Rogue Incursion VR topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Pavlov was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition in Europe. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition was number three in the US and Canada, While it was Horizon Call of the Mountain in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Rocket League was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Resident Evil Requiem Resident Evil Requiem NBA 2K26 EA SPORTS FC 26 ARC Raiders UFC 5 EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V It Takes Two REANIMAL ARC Raiders EA SPORTS FC 26 REANIMAL Minecraft Forza Horizon 5 God of War Sons of Sparta Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 UFC 5 God of War Sons of Sparta Nioh 3 NBA 2K26 It Takes Two Nioh 3 High On Life 2 Resident Evil 4 EA SPORTS College Football 26 Among Us NHL 26 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gran Turismo 7 Forza Horizon 5 Split Fiction HELLDIVERS 2 Hogwarts Legacy Resident Evil 4 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II



*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Gang Beasts A Way Out A Way Out Gang Beasts Resident Evil 6 EA SPORTS FC 26 theHunter: Call of the Wild Unravel Two RESIDENT EVIL 5 Resident Evil 6 Middle-earth: Shadow of War Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft RESIDENT EVIL 5 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft FOR HONOR Rayman Legends Batman: Arkham Knight Batman: Arkham Knight Unravel Two The Forest NBA 2K26 Kingdom Come: Deliverance Call of Duty: Black Ops III Mafia: Trilogy Resident Evil It Takes Two God of War Middle-earth: Shadow of War The Forest STEEP Overcooked! 2 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Mafia: Trilogy WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship STAR WARS Battlefront II Overcooked! 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2



*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Pavlov Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Horizon Call of the Mountain Among Us 3D: VR Arizona Sunshine 2 Beat Saber Among Us 3D: VR Arizona Sunshine 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator Beat Saber Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice Horizon Call of the Mountain Cooking Simulator VR Zero Caliber VR Kayak VR: Mirage



*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite Roblox Roblox Rocket League Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Marvel Rivals Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access eFootball Overwatch Fall Guys Highguard Asphalt Legends Apex Legends Marvel Rivals Delta Force (F2P) VALORANT

