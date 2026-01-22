Game Freak's Beast of Reincarnation Launches Summer 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 570 Views
Publisher Fictions and developer Game Freak have announced the action-adventure game, Beast of Reincarnation, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in Summer 2026.
View the gameplay overview video below:
Read details on the game via Xbox Wire below:
4026 AD — The Journey of Emma and Koo
The protagonists of this story, Emma and Koo, meet in a land to the East.
Emma was born afflicted by “blight,” which has granted her the power to manipulate plants. Void of both memory and emotion, Emma is shunned and feared by those around her, living a life of total isolation.
Koo, on the other hand, is what’s known as a “malefact”: a creature that poses a dire threat to this world. Emma bears the burden of a “sealer,” a role that requires her to hunt these malefacts and absorb their blight into her own body.
Though their existences should be fundamentally incompatible, the wheels of fate begin to turn when Emma and Koo cross paths. Eventually, their journey takes them to the far West, where they must confront the “Beast of Reincarnation”—the source of all blight. In this world, the influence of the blight can cause the environment to shift abruptly, transforming the landscape into a dense, overgrown forest. These “blighted forests” are generated by the giant malefacts known as “Nushi.” Emma and Koo must fight their way through these forests and the malefacts to take down the Nushi. To ultimately defeat the Beast of Reincarnation, Emma and Koo have to absorb the Nushi’s immense power and acquire their respective skills.
A One-Person, One-Dog Action RPG
Beast of Reincarnation is a “one-person, one-dog action RPG.”
The gameplay blends two styles: the protagonist, Emma, fights using fast-paced katana action, while Koo supports her with powerful skills triggered via a command-based system, similar to a turn-based RPG.
In this game, you don’t have to rely on raw action skills alone to survive. By performing a parry against enemy attacks with Emma, you earn points that can be used to unleash Koo’s abilities.
You can open Koo’s command menu at any time – and Koo possesses a wide range of skills designed to handle a variety of combat situations. Whenever you’re in a pinch, Koo is always there for you. While you are selecting Koo’s skills from the menu, combat slows down. This gives you the breathing room to assess the battlefield and strategize your comeback.
We placed a high priority on this sense of “tempo.” Rather than forcing players to rely solely on split-second reflexes in high-pressure situations, we wanted to create moments where you can pause, think carefully, and fight with the tactical mindset of a command-based RPG.
Furthermore, the game features three difficulty settings. In addition to the standard Normal Mode, we have included a highly challenging Hard Mode, as well as a Story Mode. In Story Mode, the parry timing is more forgiving, and enemy damage is reduced.
To add even more depth to combat, you can equip items called Spirit Stones. These stones grant various effects based on your actions during battle. You can also find new katanas for Emma and Charms for Koo through exploration, each providing unique specialized bonuses. By combining these elements, players can build and customize their own unique combat style.
A Story Where Everyone Has a Big Secret
Both Emma and Koo carry a heavy secret. Throughout the game, they will cross paths with allies who offer their support, who are also bound by their own great secrets. These mysteries intertwine with Emma and Koo’s journey, adding colors and depth to the multi-layered story.
There is still so much more we want to show you, but there is one thing in particular I want everyone to remember. It is a vital rule concerning this world: “Never look up at the sky.” An ancient legend of this world warns that “something” is floating up there. But please… for your own sake, do not try to see it for yourselves.
Why can't Gamefreak make pokemon games that looks like this!? It must be a limitation on Nintendo side.
This could very well be their 'practice project'. They just can't fail with a Pokemon game, so they must do something different if they want to try out something that's risky for them.