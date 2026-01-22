Game Freak's Beast of Reincarnation Launches Summer 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass

4026 AD — The Journey of Emma and Koo

The protagonists of this story, Emma and Koo, meet in a land to the East.

Emma was born afflicted by “blight,” which has granted her the power to manipulate plants. Void of both memory and emotion, Emma is shunned and feared by those around her, living a life of total isolation.

Koo, on the other hand, is what’s known as a “malefact”: a creature that poses a dire threat to this world. Emma bears the burden of a “sealer,” a role that requires her to hunt these malefacts and absorb their blight into her own body.

Though their existences should be fundamentally incompatible, the wheels of fate begin to turn when Emma and Koo cross paths. Eventually, their journey takes them to the far West, where they must confront the “Beast of Reincarnation”—the source of all blight. In this world, the influence of the blight can cause the environment to shift abruptly, transforming the landscape into a dense, overgrown forest. These “blighted forests” are generated by the giant malefacts known as “Nushi.” Emma and Koo must fight their way through these forests and the malefacts to take down the Nushi. To ultimately defeat the Beast of Reincarnation, Emma and Koo have to absorb the Nushi’s immense power and acquire their respective skills.