Niko Partners Predicts Switch 2 Price Increase in 2026

posted 4 hours ago

Niko Partners has released a list of 10 predictions for 2026 that includes Nintendo increasing the global price of the Nintendo Switch 2.

"The Nintendo Switch 2 is competitively priced compared to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, after the latter consoles witnessed price hikes last year," reads the prediction.

"But we believe the Switch 2 is set to follow in Sony and Microsoft’s footsteps with its own price hike driven by the impact from tariffs, increased memory costs, and broader macroeconomic conditions. Nintendo chose to maintain its $449 entry price last year despite the introduction of tariffs impacting production in China, Japan and Vietnam. More recently, increased demand for AI data centers has pushed RAM and storage prices up.

"While we do anticipate Nintendo to increase the price of the Switch 2, they may opt to discontinue the $449 SKU and only sell a $499 or higher bundle SKU instead."

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa last week stated Nintendo is monitoring the higher RAM prices and the tariff situation in the US.

"Hardware profitability depends on factors like component procurement conditions, cost reductions through mass production, and the impact of exchange rates and tariffs," said Furukawa at the time. "It’s difficult to generalize. Fundamentally, we aim to address this by advancing component procurement over the medium to long term."

He added, "We procure from suppliers based on our medium- to long-term business plans, but the current memory market is very volatile. There is no immediate impact on earnings, but it is something we must monitor closely."

Furukawa on the high tariffs said there was a negative impact due to the high tariffs placed on Japan and many other countries by the US.

"While it’s difficult to accurately gauge the future impact, our basic policy is to recognize tariffs as a cost and pass them on to prices as much as possible, not just in the US," he said. "On the other hand, this is a crucial period for our game business as we promote the adoption of new hardware and maintain the momentum of our platforms. We are working on this while carefully considering the situation."

