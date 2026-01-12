Nintendo President Says They are Monitoring High RAM Prices and Tariff Impacts - News

/ 854 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in an interview with Kyoto Shimbun (via VideoGamesChronicle) says Nintendo is monitoring the higher RAM prices and the tariff situation in the US.

"Hardware profitability depends on factors like component procurement conditions, cost reductions through mass production, and the impact of exchange rates and tariffs," said Furukawa. "It’s difficult to generalize. Fundamentally, we aim to address this by advancing component procurement over the medium to long term."

Furukawa stated that increase in RAM prices is due to the AI data centers buying up huge quantities.

"We procure from suppliers based on our medium- to long-term business plans, but the current memory market is very volatile," he stated. "There is no immediate impact on earnings, but it is something we must monitor closely."

Furukawa on the high tariffs said there was a negative impact due to the high tariffs placed on Japan and many other countries by the US.

"While it’s difficult to accurately gauge the future impact, our basic policy is to recognize tariffs as a cost and pass them on to prices as much as possible, not just in the US," he said. "On the other hand, this is a crucial period for our game business as we promote the adoption of new hardware and maintain the momentum of our platforms. We are working on this while carefully considering the situation."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles