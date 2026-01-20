Former Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser Has Joined Hasbro's Board - News

Former Nintendo of America president and COO Doug Bowser retired from the company at the end of 2025 after over a decade at the company in multiple leadership roles.

He has now joined the board of directors of Hasbro alongside The Honest Company CEO Carla Vernón. The American based company owns Wizards of the Coast, Transformers, Monopoly, Peppa Pig, Nerf, and more.

"We are delighted to have Doug and Carla join our seasoned and dynamic Board of Directors," said the chair of Hasbro's board Rich Stoddart.

"Doug and Carla bring extensive leadership experience across consumer brands and franchise management. Their expertise and guidance will be invaluable as Hasbro continues to execute its long-term innovation and growth strategy."

Hasbro CEO added, "Doug and Carla bring deep expertise in building iconic brands, creating meaningful consumer experiences, and driving innovation and transformation across their respective industries.

"Their leadership will be invaluable as we continue to execute our Playing To Win strategy and deliver extraordinary play experiences to fans around the world."

Devon Pritchard, a 19-year veteran of the video game industry and long-standing member of Nintendo of America, succeeded Bowser as the new Nintendo of America president.

