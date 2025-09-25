Nintendo of America President and COO Doug Bowser to Retire - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 518 Views
Nintendo of America announced president and COO Doug Bowser will retire on December 31, 2025 after more than a decade at a the company in multiple leadership roles.
Devon Pritchard, a 19-year veteran of the video game industry and long-standing member of Nintendo of America, will be succeeding Bowser.
Satoru Shibata will be joining Nintendo of America as the chief executive officer, while continuing his roles as managing executive officer and corporate director, as well as a member of the board at Nintendo.
"One of my earliest video game experiences was playing the arcade version of Donkey Kong," said Bowser. "Since that time, all things Nintendo have continued to be a passion for both me and my family. Leading Nintendo of America has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am proud of what our team has accomplished in both business results and the experiences we’ve created for consumers.
"Now, it’s time for the next generation of leadership and Devon’s track record speaks for itself. She is an exceptional leader, and her promotion is a testament to her strong performance and strategic contributions to the company’s growth. I have full confidence that she will guide the company to even greater heights."
Pritchard added, "I am humbled and excited to take on this new role. Doug has been a fantastic mentor, and I look forward to building on the incredible foundation he has helped establish. With characters and worlds that offer something for everyone, my focus will be continuing to build on Nintendo’s legacy of surprising and delighting our longtime fans, while at the same time welcoming new players into the Nintendo family."
Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa stated, "During his tenure, Doug made numerous contributions to bring smiles to the faces of people connected to Nintendo. I would like to express my gratitude for his strong efforts. Devon, who will become the next president, has also made many contributions to Nintendo over the years. I am confident that, like Doug, Devon will continue to support Nintendo’s important mission of creating smiles."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
It is funny is it not that Nintendo allows an EA guy to step into the top job (US) and allow another suit to lead Nintendo of Japan. And you wonder why you are being mugged this gen way more than ever, hilarious.
Forced retirement, perhaps? His PR mishandlings were legendary.
my immediate thoughts too. Nintendo is currently going through a mini version of the Xbone launch backlash situation.
Yeah, coming off only 7mil NS2 sales in under three months, I don’t blame him. Nintendo was doomed under his watch!
The sales are dropping globally as a whole and will continue to do so.
Regardless of whether this is true, you’re claiming this must be a response by consumers against Nintendo’s recent actions? Not a stockpiling effort to have enough systems ready for the Z-A/MKWorld bundle holiday? If you seriously believe Switch 2 is floundering, I don’t know what else to tell you other than to wait for official figures.
I believe the fact that Nintendo isn’t eager to shove out a major system seller this holiday is evidence enough that they are content with sales figures. They pulled a similar stunt during 2020/2021, opting for a light release calendar while stockpiling major releases to disburse through the Switch’s later years.
Why do we still have Doomed Switch 2 posts?
At worst Doug Bowser made a success less of a blowout than it could have been, ignoring how it keeps having good weekly sales. Unless he is responsible for key card drama, which I highly doubt
We haven't got global numbers since July and there definitely is shortages at this time. As long as they make their 15M shipment target by March 31st there is no issue.
You can say stupid things (he did) and create really bad PR (he did) and still have great sales.