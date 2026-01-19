Mario Kart World Tops the UK Retail Charts, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Takes 2nd - Sales

/ 545 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Mario Kart World is up one spot to retake first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending January 17, 2026.

The switch 2 Edition helped drive Animal Crossing: New Horizons sales up to second place. The Switch 2 version accounted for 59 percent of sales, while the Switch 1 version for the other 41 percent.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 remained in third place, while Pokémon Legends: Z-A is up one spot to fourth place. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is up one spot to fifth place, while EA Sports FC 26 fell five spots to sixth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft dropped one spot to seventh and eighth places, respectively. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition shot up from 32nd to ninth place. Grand Theft Auto V rounds out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Mario Kart World Animal Crossing: New Horizons Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 EA Sports FC 26 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Grand Theft Auto V

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles