Best Action Game of 2025

Whether cleaving with an axe, slicing with dual daggers, or something else altogether, action games are the go-to for undistilled wish fulfilment; that can come in the form of wiping out legions after leveling up or practicing aerials and precise combos for hours on end. 2025 saw a healthy mix of disparate personalities that capture a certain itch. Not merely satisfied with ports, Nintendo had the foresight to craft a new Hyrule Warriors for Switch 2's launch year; also, Microsoft found some change between the cushions to revive one of the most celebrated action franchises of all time. It truly was an interesting year of resurrected IPs and standard sequels – across the AAA and indie space.

The Shortlist:

Terminator 2D: No Fate

Hades II

Ninja Gaiden 4

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

The Runner-Up:

Ninja Gaiden 4

For all of the development shutdowns & layoffs Microsoft made last year, it's funny how action games seem to evade those attacks. Between Hi-Fi RUSH and now Ninja Gaiden 4, somehow these types of announcements are kept close to the chest before being officially announced and production continues - seemingly - without a hitch. This also marks the first time a mainline 3D entry in the series was a collaborative effort: Team Ninja & PlatinumGames. With Directors Masakazu Hirayama & Yuji Nakao at the helm, Ninja Gaiden 4 feels like a genuine labor of love from all of those involved. The wait was worth it.

The Winner:

Hades II

Hades' special blend of action, RPG, & rougelike was such a successful blend the first time that Supergiant Games decided to keep this foundation and create its first ever sequel. The potential was ripe for not only new gameplay opportunities but storytelling ones as well. Melinoë's journey to defeat Chronos is another compelling tale filled with well-written characters. Between taking the gold in 2020 and now in 2025, I get the feeling Supergiant has a handle on isometric action games.

