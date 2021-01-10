By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Best Action Game of 2020

Best Action Game of 2020 - Article

by Paul Broussard , posted 15 hours ago / 1,533 Views

Welcome to the first in our series of Game of the Year articles for 2020! The winner was determined by a combination of community and staff voting. Before you proceed, note that the banner image for all of our articles does not indicate the winner; it will be an image or artwork from one of the shortlisted titles but not necessarily the winning one. Enjoy!

 

After a deluge of high profile AAA titles in 2019, 2020 was something of a quiet year for the action genre. Nevertheless, several games still stood, especially in the indie sphere. So who benefitted the most from the relative lack of competition?

  

The Shortlist:

  

Hades

  

Streets of Rage 4

  

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

  

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

  

  

  

  

The Winner:

Hades

Runner-up: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

While producing excellent story-driven isometric titles is nothing new for Supergiant Games, jumping into a primarily action-focused game is a step outside the developer's usual comfort zone. In trying something new, however, it delivered one of the most engaging games of 2020; creating a title that blended action, roguelike, and RPG elements into a seamless harmony while still providing an engaging narrative and set of characters.


8 Comments
Mnementh (14 hours ago)

My applause to Hades, a deserving winner. Supergiant Games show that even without crunch and massive budget you can create an outstanding game.

  • +14
OTBWY (11 hours ago)

Hades is definitely the winner for me as well. Such a good game.

  • +7
Darwinianevolution (14 hours ago)

I'm really confused as to how Fall Guys couts as an action title.

  • +6
Machina Darwinianevolution (14 hours ago)

It's hard to categorise - it's part racing, part platformer, part action, all battle-royale (but we don't have a genre award for that). Each game can only be listed for one genre award though.

  • 0
Darwinianevolution Machina (14 hours ago)

Didn't we have a party game category?

  • 0
Machina Darwinianevolution (14 hours ago)

Nope. Don't think we've ever had a Party Game award.

  • 0
The_Liquid_Laser (1 hour ago)

I need to try out Hades sometime just to see what all of the fuss is about.

  • 0
Comment was deleted...