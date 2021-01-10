Best Action Game of 2020 - Article

Welcome to the first in our series of Game of the Year articles for 2020! The winner was determined by a combination of community and staff voting. Before you proceed, note that the banner image for all of our articles does not indicate the winner; it will be an image or artwork from one of the shortlisted titles but not necessarily the winning one. Enjoy!

After a deluge of high profile AAA titles in 2019, 2020 was something of a quiet year for the action genre. Nevertheless, several games still stood, especially in the indie sphere. So who benefitted the most from the relative lack of competition?

The Shortlist:

Hades

Streets of Rage 4

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

The Winner:

Hades

Runner-up: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

While producing excellent story-driven isometric titles is nothing new for Supergiant Games, jumping into a primarily action-focused game is a step outside the developer's usual comfort zone. In trying something new, however, it delivered one of the most engaging games of 2020; creating a title that blended action, roguelike, and RPG elements into a seamless harmony while still providing an engaging narrative and set of characters.

