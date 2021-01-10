Best Action Game of 2020 - ArticlePaul Broussard , posted 15 hours ago / 1,533 Views
Welcome to the first in our series of Game of the Year articles for 2020! The winner was determined by a combination of community and staff voting. Before you proceed, note that the banner image for all of our articles does not indicate the winner; it will be an image or artwork from one of the shortlisted titles but not necessarily the winning one. Enjoy!
After a deluge of high profile AAA titles in 2019, 2020 was something of a quiet year for the action genre. Nevertheless, several games still stood, especially in the indie sphere. So who benefitted the most from the relative lack of competition?
The Shortlist:
Hades
Streets of Rage 4
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
The Winner:
Hades
Runner-up: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
While producing excellent story-driven isometric titles is nothing new for Supergiant Games, jumping into a primarily action-focused game is a step outside the developer's usual comfort zone. In trying something new, however, it delivered one of the most engaging games of 2020; creating a title that blended action, roguelike, and RPG elements into a seamless harmony while still providing an engaging narrative and set of characters.
My applause to Hades, a deserving winner. Supergiant Games show that even without crunch and massive budget you can create an outstanding game.
I'm really confused as to how Fall Guys couts as an action title.
It's hard to categorise - it's part racing, part platformer, part action, all battle-royale (but we don't have a genre award for that). Each game can only be listed for one genre award though.
Didn't we have a party game category?