Next Entry in the Life is Strange Series to be Announced on January 20 - News

/ 172 Views

by, posted 54 minutes ago

Square Enix announced the next entry in the Life is Strange series will be announced on January 20 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch the reveal on YouTube.

"Separate the real from the rumor… Join us for the exclusive reveal of the next Life is Strange game," reads the teaser.

This tease comes a week after Life is Strange: Reunion was rated in Europe by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI).

Life is Strange: Double Exposure was the last release in the Life is Strange series. It launched in October 2024 for the PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and in November 2024 for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles