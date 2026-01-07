Life is Strange: Reunion Has Been Rated - News

/ 732 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Life is Strange: Reunion has been rated in Europe by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI).

Square Enix has yet to announce the game.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure was the last release in the Life is Strange series. It launched in October 2024 for the PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and in November 2024 for the Nintendo Switch.

Read the PEGI rating description below:

Advice for consumers This game has received a PEGI 16 because it features use of strong language, use of illegal drugs and strong violence. Not suitable for persons under 16 years of age.

Brief outline of the game Chloe Price was Max Caulfield’s partner in time… Losing her is Max’s greatest regret. Now Chloe has come to Caledon University. Haunted by nightmares and impossible memories, Chloe needs Max’s help. But Max is already in crisis: in three days, a deadly inferno will destroy the campus.

Content specific issues This game features depictions of the use of illegal drugs. During a party scene, the player is offered wine and is given the option to take a sip. The player character realises that she has been spiked from the drink that she sipped on and is experiencing hallucinations. Images on screen become distorted and a scene plays out with the character seeing strange images. A character tells the hallucinating character that she is “tripping balls”. It is then explained that she is high on mushrooms. There are also depictions of strong, realistic violence. In the opening scene, the game recaps the previous games from the series which includes a scene where a girl is shot in the torso before she is then seen lying on the ground with blood seeping through her shirt. Much of the violence in the game is implied; a building is set on fire and people are heard inside screaming for help. This game also contains the use of strong language, including ‘fuck’. Milder bad language is also present, including ‘asshole’, ‘piss’ and ‘shit’. Other issues This game offers players the opportunity to purchase in-game items in the form of new outfits and a digital deluxe upgrade, which some parents or carers may want to be aware of. Parents, carers or other responsible adults should check to see what is being offered before making any purchase on behalf of a child. It should be noted that the game can still be played without the need to purchase such items. There are images in the game which may be scary to younger players, including scenes of dead bodies with no blood or injury detail and human skeletons. Some sexual innuendo is found in the game. When the player goes to a party, another character tells them that someone didn’t show up as their “girlfriend thought this was an orgy”. Suicide is referenced in the game frequently, but no depictions are shown.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles