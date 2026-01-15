Farming Camp Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher SOEDESCO and developer Innerfire Studios have announced cozy farm management game, Farming Camp, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Farming Camp is a cozy, single-player farm management game that follows the journey of an ambitious teenager competing to become the best farmer in the camp. Manage your farm alongside your companions, complete chores for points, and deal with the dynamics of a colorful cast in their teenage years.

Your Path to Farming Greatness Begins!

Step into the boots of young Alessandra, before she became the renowned Evertree Farmer. Experience her life at the Evertree Farming Camp where it all began. Learn the ropes and face the fun and chaos of camp life.

Team Up With a Lively Farming Crew

You’re not alone on the farm. You’ll have the company of two budding young farmers, each with their own vibe. Assign chores, solve problems, and build friendships as you figure out how to run the farm together.

Heart, Humor, and Harvests!

Farming’s only half the fun at Evertree Farming Camp. From delightful dramas to silly surprises, and even a few messy moments, there’s never a dull day at the camp!

Work Hard to Take Care of the Camp

Use the tools at your disposal and climb your way to the top as the camp’s best farming team. Coordinate with your companions and earn points by completing chores, maintaining the camp, attending classes, and tackling missions.

Have Fun and Win the Competition

Jump into quick and fun minigames that keep things exciting—whether it’s racing against the clock to eliminate pests, chopping wood, cooking delicious meals, and more!

Features:

Embark on a cozy single-player farming adventure and follow a unique, captivating story.

adventure and follow a unique, captivating story. Explore a beautifully hand-drawn 2D top-down world full of charming details.

Meet a diverse and lovable cast of characters, each with their own quirks, stories, and farming talents.

Grow a variety of crops, care for animals, fish, and make your team win the competition.

Keep your farm thriving with fun and engaging mini-games.

