Ubisoft Reveals Sales Numbers for Multiple Series - Assassin's Creed Series Tops 230 Million Units

posted 4 hours ago

Ubisoft in a 2025 corporate press kit has revealed the sales figures and player counts for a number of its franchises.

The biggest IP from Ubisoft is the Assassin's Creed franchise, which has now sold over 230 million units. The series has also had over 155 million unique players, while Assassin's Creed Valhalla has had over 20 million unique players and Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag has had over 34 million unique players.

The Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon series with over 40 million units, while Ghost Recon Wildlands has sold over 10 million units.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege has had over 85 million players, Tom Clancy's The Division has sold over 10 million units and seen over 40 million players, and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell has sold over 30 million units worldwide.

The Far Cry series has sold over 60 million units and has had 100 million unique players as of October 2024. Far Cry 5 has sold over 10 million units and has had over 30 million unique players.

The Rabbids series has sold over 20 million units worldwide, while Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has topped 10 million unique players. Just Dance has sold over 80 million units.

Watch Dogs has had over 50 million unique players, The Crew has had over 40 million unique players, For Honor has seen over 30 million unique players, Brawlhalla has had over 120 million unique players, and Riders Republic has seen over 10 million unique players.

