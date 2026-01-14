Ubisoft Reveals Sales Numbers for Multiple Series - Assassin's Creed Series Tops 230 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 803 Views
Ubisoft in a 2025 corporate press kit has revealed the sales figures and player counts for a number of its franchises.
The biggest IP from Ubisoft is the Assassin's Creed franchise, which has now sold over 230 million units. The series has also had over 155 million unique players, while Assassin's Creed Valhalla has had over 20 million unique players and Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag has had over 34 million unique players.
The Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon series with over 40 million units, while Ghost Recon Wildlands has sold over 10 million units.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege has had over 85 million players, Tom Clancy's The Division has sold over 10 million units and seen over 40 million players, and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell has sold over 30 million units worldwide.
The Far Cry series has sold over 60 million units and has had 100 million unique players as of October 2024. Far Cry 5 has sold over 10 million units and has had over 30 million unique players.
The Rabbids series has sold over 20 million units worldwide, while Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has topped 10 million unique players. Just Dance has sold over 80 million units.
Watch Dogs has had over 50 million unique players, The Crew has had over 40 million unique players, For Honor has seen over 30 million unique players, Brawlhalla has had over 120 million unique players, and Riders Republic has seen over 10 million unique players.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
Too scared to show AC sales numbers, lol.
Am I the only one confused by statements like this: "The Far Cry series has sold over 60 million units and has had 100 million unique players as of October 2024."
So, Far Cry, across the entire franchise, has sold 60 million (+) copies. Got it. But then it also has 100 million unique players? Ubisoft and others are unable to track or count second-hand sales at places like GameStop. My guess is that the unique players is them counting different User IDs across the gaming networks (Steam/PSN/Xbox, and so on). That is sorta, in some ways, counting second hand sales. But it would also be pretty broad. I have four separate profiles/PSN names on my own PS5. So, if each one were to start a Far Cry game, I am guessing Ubisoft would count that as four unique players(?).
You also have players from Ubisoft+ who don't buy the game outright but end up playing it via the subscription.
Would be nice to get concrete figures for AC:Shadows and M+R. At least we know Kingdom Battle is over 10mil (making it the best selling Mario RPG ever) and Sparks of Hope is somewhere between a few millions and less than 10mil.