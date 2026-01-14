PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for January 2026 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog following a leak has revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for January 2026.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics will be available from Tuesday, January 20.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are Need For Speed Unbound for the PS5, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed for the PS5 and PS4, and Core Keeper for the PS5 and PS4.

Check out the latest information below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Resident Evil Village | PS5, PS4

Experience survival horror like never before in the eighth major instalment in the storied Resident Evil franchise. Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. More than just a mysterious backdrop for the horrifying events that unfold in the game, the village is a character in its own right with mysteries for Ethan to uncover and terrors to escape from.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth | PS5, PS4

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, from the Yakuza series, brings together two heroic ‘dragons’ in an expansive new RPG that takes the franchise to a brand new location in the heart of the Pacific Ocean. Lured to Honolulu City with the promise of finding his birth mother, Ichiban Kasuga only discovers betrayal until the reclusive Kazuma Kiryu lends a helping hand. Explore the tropical Hawaiian capital and the familiar streets of Tokyo’s Kamurocho district, battle rivals from local gangs in enhanced hybrid RPG-style battles and enjoy Like A Dragon’s trademark abundance of side activities. The fate of two dragons is in your hands.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game | PS5, PS4

Embark on ever-rewarding scientific expeditions as you adapt to nature’s challenges and unravel the mysteries of uncharted lands alone or with other players. Venture into the vast wilderness of arid deserts and rugged forests to the steepest mountains, brimming with hidden treasures and forgotten ruins. Lead research missions as you drive a variety of all-terrain vehicles through treacherous paths, using advanced technologies and high-tech tools to overcome obstacles. Build and manage your base and equip your vehicles with essential gadgets like drones or scanners to ensure your success in the wild. Hire a team of top-notch experts to improve your skills in the field, unlocking new possibilities for exploration.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead | PS5

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is a single-player horror adventure game inspired by the critically acclaimed blockbuster movie franchise that highlights a unique survivor story after an invasion of deadly creatures. In this exclusive spin-off, experience the journey of a young woman who must endure a treacherous apocalypse in the midst of interpersonal family conflicts, all while coming to terms with her own inner fears.

Darkest Dungeon II | PS5, PS4

Embark on a roguelike road trip of the damned in this sequel to the critically acclaimed Darkest Dungeon. Form a party, equip your stagecoach, and set off across the decaying landscape on a last-gasp quest to avert the apocalypse. Discover the failings of your flawed heroes in playable backstories and help them find redemption on the road. Explore various tactics as you battle unspeakable horrors who stand between you and salvation. With careful leadership you can create the party bonds required to withstand the nightmarish onslaught, reach the Mountain and prevail against the monstrous manifestations of your failures.

The Exit 8 | PS5, PS4

The Exit 8 is a short walking simulator inspired by Japanese underground passageways, liminal spaces and backrooms. You are trapped in an endless underground passageway. Observe your surroundings carefully to reach “The Exit 8”. Don’t overlook any anomalies. If you find anomalies, turn back immediately. If you don’t find anomalies, do not turn back.

Art of Rally | PS5, PS4

Art of Rally is a stylized experience inspired by the golden era of rally from the creator of Absolute Drift. Race across the world through colourful and stylized environments in top-down view. Compete for first place in the leaderboards with daily and weekly challenges. Experience the golden era of rally in Career mode, travelling across 91 stages from Finland to Sardinia, Norway, Japan, Germany, Kenya and Indonesia. Get behind the wheel of your favourite vintage cars, ranging from the 60’s to the 80’s, Group B, Group S and Group A. From beginner-friendly options to driving modes that’ll challenge the most expert drivers, all players can tackle the races using their favourite rally driving tricks: Scandinavian flick, counter-steering, left foot braking, handbrake turns.

A Little to the Left | PS5, PS4

Sort, stack, and organize household objects into just the right spot in A Little to the Left, a tidy puzzle game with a mischievous cat who likes to shake things up! Which way should the clock hands point? How to arrange the eggs? Who put so many stickers on this fruit? Come enjoy a calming world in an observational puzzle game with surprises around every corner. Featuring charming illustrations and surprising scenarios, A Little to the Left is satisfying and curious with over 100 delightful puzzles to discover. And keep your eye out for that mischievous cat with an inclination for chaos!

PlayStation Plus Premium

Ridge Racer | PS5, PS4

Experience Ridge Racer originally released on the PlayStation console, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. The thrill of intense racing comes alive once more. Unique vehicles, roaring engines, lush scenery, and the screech of tires as they dazzle and drift. Experience the legendary racing game which once ushered in a new era. Take victory in one of two modes. Aim for top podium in Battle Mode across three difficulty levels, or race against rival cars one-one-one in Time Trial Mode. Turn up the volume by freely selecting BGM tracks during gameplay with the music player. Take high-speed control with the thrill of the wildest ride!

