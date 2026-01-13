6 Games for January's PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics Have Leaked - News

Six of the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for the month of January 2026 have been discovered by reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs. The titles will be made available from January 20.

The six games includes Resident Evil Village (PS5, PS4), Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5, PS4), Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS5, PS4), A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (PS5), The Exit 8 (PS5, PS4) and art of rally (PS5, PS4).

Resident Evil Village will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass on the same day.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for January were made available earlier this month and include Need For Speed Unbound for the PS5, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed for the PS5 and PS4, and Core Keeper for the PS5 and PS4.

