Xbox Series X Discounted by $50 at Multiple Retailers

posted 2 hours ago

The 1TB Xbox Series X with a disc drive is currently discounted by $50 to $599 at multiple retailers including Amazon and Walmart.

While it is a $50 discount on the current price Microsoft last year increased the price of the Xbox Series X and S twice last year in the US, which means this discounted price is still $100 more expensive on the launch price of the Xbox Series X.

The standard Xbox Series X increased from $499 to $649, the Xbox Series X Digital from $449 to $599, and the Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition from $600 to $800. The Xbox Series S 512 increased from $299 to $399, and the Xbox Series S 1TB from $349 to $449.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

