Xbox Game Pass Adds Star Wars Outlaws, Resident Evil Village, and More

posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft has announced 11 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Resident Evil Village, Star Wars Outlaws, Final Fantasy, Brews & Bastards, Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition, Atomfall, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, Rematch, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition, My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery, and MIO: Memories in Orbit.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Brews & Bastards (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Brews & Bastards is an intoxicating, twin-stick shooter, overflowing with action-packed combat, potent brews and outlandish bosses. Select from a group of inebriated heroes and descend, drink, and destroy your way through hordes of drunken demons in search of the stolen Brew Stone.

Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition (Cloud, Handheld, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Rediscover the dark whimsical tale of Little Nightmares, now enhanced in stunning 4K and 60 FPS. Play as Six, a lone child trapped in The Maw, a massive vessel inhabited by monstrous, distorted versions of adults. Sneak, hide, and survive in a world where your childhood fears come to life.

Coming Soon

Atomfall (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – January 7

Now with Game Pass Premium

A survival-action game inspired by real-life events, Atomfall is set five years after the Windscale nuclear disaster in Northern England. Explore the fictional quarantine zone, scavenge, craft, barter, fight and talk your way through a British countryside setting filled with bizarre characters, mysticism, cults, and rogue government agencies.

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – January 7

Now with Game Pass Premium

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die blends dynamic real-time action, tactical combat, and risk-reward dice mechanics for thrilling second-to-second battles. Unravel an original stand-alone story as Queen Aleksandra, the once great ruler of Random on a mission for vengeance and redemption.

Rematch (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 7

Now with Game Pass Premium

Step onto the pitch in Rematch, a third-person, team-based football game where every pass, volley, and tackle matters. Designed for 5v5 online play, Rematch puts you in full control of one athlete, with no offsides, no fouls, and no downtime. Pass smart, play with purpose, and win together.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 7

Now with Game Pass Premium

Step into the armor of a relentless Space Marine and use a combination of lethal weaponry to crush overwhelming Ork forces. Immerse yourself in an intense and brutally violent world based on the richest science fantasy ever created. Enhanced for a new generation, this edition brings quality of life and graphical improvements.

Final Fantasy – (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – January 8

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

“Earth, fire, water, wind… The light that once shone within the four Crystals was lost. Become the Warriors of Light, restore power to the Crystals and save the world.” A remodeled 2D take on the first game in the world-renowned Final Fantasy series! Enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics. All the magic of the original, with improved ease of play.

Star Wars Outlaws (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 13

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game, set between the events of “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.” Explore distinct locations across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as scoundrel Kay Vess, seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – January 15

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Take the magic of friendship to new heights in a mystery adventure for one or two ponies. Playing as Sunny, Hitch, Izzy, Pipp, Zipp, or Misty, use your special abilities to stop the unstable magic that’s sending Zephyr Heights out of control! And have tons of fun with hilarious minigames and countless pony customizations.

Resident Evil Village (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 20

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Resident Evil Village is the eighth main entry in the Resident Evil series. Set years after Resident Evil 7 biohazard, players follow Ethan Winters into a haunting European village, fighting for survival against brutal enemies as danger and mystery lurk around every corner.

MIO: Memories in Orbit (Cloud, Handheld, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 20

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! A hand-crafted metroidvania set within a vast, decaying world reclaimed by nature and robots. Play as Mio, a nimble android exploring labyrinthine environments, battling rogue machines, and uncovering lost memories in a richly atmospheric adventure filled with secrets and danger.

Leaving January 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Jump back in to tie up any loose ends, or save up to 20% off your purchase to keep the fun going!

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn (Cloud, Handheld, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, Handheld, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Neon White (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) Road 96 (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) The Ascent (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) The Grinch Christmas Adventures (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

