Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown Launches February 18 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer Gamexcite announced the a story-driven survival strategy game, Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 18.

The Standard Edition is priced at $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 / ¥5,940 and the Deluxe Edition is priced at $49.99 / £44.99 / €49.99 / ¥7,040. The Deluxe Edition will include five additional missions, two new recruitable heroes, and three new technologies. Pre-orders will include a 10 percent discount.

View the combat deep dive trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown is a story-driven survival strategy game in which the fate of the iconic starship is in your hands. Take the helm, manage the ship and resources, and make difficult decisions. Will you be able to bring home the ship and its crew?

“What if?” Scenarios

Did you ever wonder what would have happened had Captain Janeway decided differently? If an important crew member had followed a different path? Or what the outcome would have been had the crew of the U.S.S. Voyager embraced Borg technology to increase their chances of survival?

Wonder no more: Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown allows players to take control and shape the journey of the U.S.S. Voyager as they want. Take a risky approach or play it safe. Be diplomatic or let phasers do the talking. Research technologies that were shunned by the crew. But: Be prepared to deal with the consequences of your actions! The game features roguelike elements, so in each run you will encounter different situations and even iconic characters might meet an early end if you don’t react accordingly.

Deep Ship Management and Research

After being moved forcefully into the Delta Quadrant, the U.S.S. Voyager ends up heavily damaged and in dire need of repairs as well as internal reconstruction. Restore destroyed rooms, secure life support and energy supplies, and start constructing. Ship systems, crew quarters, industrial and research facilities: You must decide what to build and when, to ensure the ship has what it needs for the perilous journey.

Expedite research into different fields. New technologies and improved layouts will not only strengthen the ship but also boost your crew’s morale. Exotic and dangerous research, like the technology of the Borg, is also within your reach. As captain, will you embrace it for the potential it offers, or will you omit it for the dangers it presents?

Exploration and Resource Acquisition

The dangers and opportunities of the Delta Quadrant beckon to be discovered by you and your crew. Scan celestial bodies to locate precious resources that fuel your journey. Find points of interest and oddities along your way, but beware: While the Delta Quadrant may reward the bold, it punishes the careless just as quickly. As captain, you have the final say in plotting a course and defining an approach.

Ship Combat and Away Missions

The journey of the U.S.S. Voyager would not be possible without both combat between ships and away missions to planets or space facilities.

For away missions, put together a team based on the individual talents of your crew. A team with skills that complement each other might be best suited for the task, but it is up to you to call the shots. Minimize the risk for the team’s members, rush headlong into danger, or take a scientific approach—you decide.

When diplomacy fails, the U.S.S. Voyager and its crew are ready to enter ship combat at your command. From the bridge, you give commands for offensive and defensive maneuvers, targeting enemy ship systems and using special weaponry. And even during ship combat, the individual skills of your crew members come into play: Assign battle stations to crew who bring precious skills to the table and trigger them in crucial moments to maximize your combat effectiveness.

Features:

“What if?” Scenario and Storytelling – The ultimate platform to play out your course of action during the iconic journey of the U.S.S. Voyager.

– The ultimate platform to play out your course of action during the iconic journey of the U.S.S. Voyager. Complex Ship Management – Repair, construct, and maintain an efficient and habitable ship to ensure systems and crew operate effectively.

– Repair, construct, and maintain an efficient and habitable ship to ensure systems and crew operate effectively. Exploration and Decision Making – The Delta Quadrant is a fascinating yet perilous place that awaits exploration and demands decisive action.

– The Delta Quadrant is a fascinating yet perilous place that awaits exploration and demands decisive action. Combat and Away Missions – Use the talents of your crew smartly to minimize risk during away missions as well as strike boldly during ship combat encounters.

