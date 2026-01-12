Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Sales Top 800,000 Units - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Developer Level-5 announced Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has sold over 800,000 units.

This figure is up from 500,000 units in November 2025.

A second free major will release on January 28 and will include the opening of the Ares Route and other features.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in November 2025.

