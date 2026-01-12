Forza Horizon 5 Has Reportedly Sold Over 5 Million on PS5, Generating Over $300M in Revenue - Sales

Microsoft released its hit open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, on the PlayStation 5 in April 2025 and it has reportedly sold over five million units on the console according to Alinea Analytics analyst Rhys Elliott.

"Forza Horizon 5 crossed 5 million copies sold on PS5 this week (Alinea Analytics estimates)," said Elliot. "That's over $300M in revenue from a port of a four-year old game.

"Xbox's move to third-party is no mystery, especially given Microsoft's lofty profitability mandates."

Forza Horizon 5 first released or the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in November 2021. It also surpassed 50 million players as of August 2025.

The next entry in the series, Forza Horizon 6, will launch in 2026 for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass, while it will also release for the PlayStation 5 "post-launch."

