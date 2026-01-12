Forza Horizon 5 Has Reportedly Sold Over 5 Million on PS5, Generating Over $300M in Revenue - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 702 Views
Microsoft released its hit open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, on the PlayStation 5 in April 2025 and it has reportedly sold over five million units on the console according to Alinea Analytics analyst Rhys Elliott.
"Forza Horizon 5 crossed 5 million copies sold on PS5 this week (Alinea Analytics estimates)," said Elliot. "That's over $300M in revenue from a port of a four-year old game.
"Xbox's move to third-party is no mystery, especially given Microsoft's lofty profitability mandates."
Forza Horizon 5 first released or the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in November 2021. It also surpassed 50 million players as of August 2025.
The next entry in the series, Forza Horizon 6, will launch in 2026 for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass, while it will also release for the PlayStation 5 "post-launch."
I'm not sure I believe these sales number. More importantly if they are real what's more disturbing is even with these amazing sales Xbox was down last quarter and they predicted that they would be down next quarter. The amount of games they need to sell to keep that division growing must be massive.
They kind of go hand in hand. Shift to more third party sales and that’s going to drag on the console business. Being third party is going to be more profitable than the hardware business, so its not really surprising to see the latter decline as MS chase higher profitability.
I think he meant Xbox as a division and not just Xbox the console.
Edit: misunderstood your comment. Yes, I think all the people that are no longer purchasing software on Xbox platform (cos they feel it's a dying platform) would counteract the increase in sales on other platforms. Xbox had a lot of very loyal players up until recently. VGChartz was a great example of that.
Played it to death on xbox, bought it again for PS5pro. Looks super impressive still. Well deserved.
Microsoft has no choice but to release all of their games day one on ps5 lol its a no brainer
Is this more popular than Gran Turismo?
Crazy impressive for a port of an Xbox game. I'll probably get it at some point. My most powerful Xbox is an Xbox One X (and I don't have a Gaming PC) and I know PS5 delivers a better experience just like Series X does over One X.