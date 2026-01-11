PS5 Sold Nearly 500K Units in Spain in 2025, Switch 2 Sold 323K Units - Sales

Following a report earlier this month, Gamereactor has released its 2025 report sharing some new hardware and software sales figures.

It was already known the Nintendo Switch 2 sold over 300,000 units in Spain as of the week ending December 28, 2025, which is the fastest a video game platform has reached that milestone.

The new report reveals the Switch 2 has sold 323,000 units lifetime as of December 28, 2025. the console also sold another 17,000 units for the 2025 and 2026 transition week to bring lifetime sales over 340,000 units as of the week ending January 4, 2026.

The PlayStation 5 sold nearly half a million units in 2025 with a total of about 490,000 units. The PS5 sold 33,000 units for the week ending December 28, 2025 and another 42,000 units for the week ending January 4, 2026.

The about 490,000 units sold for the PS5 in 2025, is comparable to the previous two years with about 494,000 units sold in 2024 and 550,000 units sold on 2023.

Mario Kart World (NS2) was the best-selling physical game in Spain in 2025 with about 239,000 units sold.

However, if we add up all version of EA Sports FC 26 it would have been number one with about 428,000 units sold. The PS5 version of EA Sports FC 26 sold about 235,000 units, the Switch version sold about 106,000 units, and the PS4 version sold about 87,000 units.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A (NS) was the fourth best-selling game with about 105,000 units sold, while the Switch 2 version came in 13th place with about 49,000 units sold.

Minecraft (NS) came in fifth place with about 89,000 units sold for the year, while it has now sold over 800,00 units lifetime. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) came seventh place with about 82,000 units sold for the year, while it has now sold over 1.25 million units lifetime. Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) came in eighth place with sales of 61,000 units.

Here are the top 15 best-selling physical games in Spain:

Mario Kart World for Switch 2 (about 239,000 units) EA Sports FC 26 for PlayStation 5 (about 235,000 units) EA Sports FC 26 for Switch (about 106,000 units) Pokémon Legends: Z-A for Switch (about 105,000 units) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition for Switch (about 89,000 units, already over 800,000 total) EA Sports FC 26 for PS4 (about 87,000 units) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Switch (about 82,000 units, has already exceeded one and a quarter million Donkey Kong Bananza for Switch 2 (about 61,000 units) Grand Theft Auto V for PS5 (about 56,000 units, it has already exceeded 165,000) Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Switch (about 54,000 units, has already exceeded 785,000 total) Super Mario Party Jamboree for Switch (about 50,000 units, already has 117,000) Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 for Switch (almost 50,000 units) Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for Switch 2 (about 49,000 units) Ghost of Yotei for PS5 (about 46,000 units) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for PS5 (about 45,000 units)

