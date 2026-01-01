Switch 2 Sales Top 300,000 Units in Spain - Sales

The Nintendo Switch 2 has sold over 300,000 units in Spain as of the week ending December 28, 2025, according to data reported by Gamereactor.

It took the Switch 2 just 30 weeks to sell over 300,000 units in Spain. This compares to the Nintendo 3DS at 40 weeks, the PlayStation 4 at 40 weeks, the Nintendo Switch at 44 weeks, and the PlayStation 5 at 50 weeks.

Software sales for two titles have also been revealed. Mario Kart World has sold over 255,000 units with an attach ratio of nearly 82 percent, while Donkey Kong Bananza has also sold over 61,000 units.

"Gamereactor has been able to learn that Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 312,000 consoles in Spain until week 52 of 2025," reads the report via Google Translate.

"Having been released on June 5, and its predecessor on March 3, the new machine has surpassed the milestone with three fewer months on the market (March, April and May), and therefore consolidates itself as the fastest selling console Nintendo in this territory, surpassing Switch, which has already surpassed Wii.

"The mark has been surpassed with the distribution of about 16,000 units in week 52, 5,000 consoles more than in week 51."

