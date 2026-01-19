Best Art Direction of 2025 - Article

This year's top nominees for Best Art Direction are quite a varied group of games, each with their own clear visual identity that made them stand out amidst a strong field of contenders. From technically astounding realistic worlds to gorgeous hand-drawn vistas, this year's nominees run the gamut of styles, and we are here to pick from the very best.

The Shortlist:

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yōtei

The Runner-up:

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond continued the series' proud tradition of featuring a number of aesthetically diverse locations for players to explore. From the central desert region of Sol Valley, to the industrial Volt Forge, each new area feels entirely distinct from the moment you step in there, and much of that is thanks to the game's sublime art direction. Retro Studios has done amazing work on this front for over two decades now, and Metroid Prime 4 is no exception.

The Winner:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

I can't think of any other game that looks quite like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The Belle Époque period isn't exactly common as a source of inspiration for video games, but that is exactly what gave Clair Obscur its own specific visual identity. Mixing together elements of the aforementioned period's artistic movements - perhaps most notably Art Deco - with a fantasy setting, proved to be a very striking combination, creating a world that is wholly unique and thoroughly memorable.

