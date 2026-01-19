Best Art Direction of 2025 - ArticleTaneli Palola , posted 4 hours ago / 444 Views
This year's top nominees for Best Art Direction are quite a varied group of games, each with their own clear visual identity that made them stand out amidst a strong field of contenders. From technically astounding realistic worlds to gorgeous hand-drawn vistas, this year's nominees run the gamut of styles, and we are here to pick from the very best.
The Shortlist:
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Ghost of Yōtei
The Runner-up:
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond continued the series' proud tradition of featuring a number of aesthetically diverse locations for players to explore. From the central desert region of Sol Valley, to the industrial Volt Forge, each new area feels entirely distinct from the moment you step in there, and much of that is thanks to the game's sublime art direction. Retro Studios has done amazing work on this front for over two decades now, and Metroid Prime 4 is no exception.
The Winner:
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
I can't think of any other game that looks quite like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The Belle Époque period isn't exactly common as a source of inspiration for video games, but that is exactly what gave Clair Obscur its own specific visual identity. Mixing together elements of the aforementioned period's artistic movements - perhaps most notably Art Deco - with a fantasy setting, proved to be a very striking combination, creating a world that is wholly unique and thoroughly memorable.
I haven't played the game, just like I haven't most of the others on the list... but judging by skimming through several sections of the game in a YouTube longplay, I just don't get what Metroid Prime 4 is doing here. It definitely has its merits as well, but I don't see anything amazing. I can see the merit in Clair Obscur, Silksong, Ghost of Yotei, and probably even Death Stranding 2, but Metroid Prime 4? Nope, just nope. It seems like a nice-looking game but not particularly worthy of recognition.
Maybe it's the prettiest Nintendo game this year and the Nintendo fans voted for it, or maybe it looks much, much better when playing it than in a video? There's also the distinct visual identities explanation that's mentioned in the article, and I don't think I can deny that, but to me, that also doesn't seem huge when none of the environments seem particularly inspiring on their own.
I haven't played the PS exclusives, but from all the games I've played this year, I personally found Metroid Prime 4 to be the most consistently striking visually.
Hades and Silksong are artistically beautiful and you could even say "perfect", but they don't push a lot of boundaries really. Clair Obscur pushes boundaries a lot, and is truly gorgeous in some places, animations are very well done too, but I do find that it has some rough edges - something about the rendering in the game can feel overly sharpened, leading to a grainy image, some areas have pretty generic background assets which the developers themselves admitted to using stock stuff (if not AI stuff) to speed up development, and some areas have very limited colour palettes that just feel a little mucky to look at, in my opinion. To me, Prime 4 is significantly prettier, it feels more polished, it is gorgeous no matter where you look, every time I've booted up the game I found myself gawking at the visuals, even if it's technologically less advanced. (edit: And I say this as someone who's having very mixed feelings about Prime 4 as a whole)
I've heard people say Yotei is inconsistent too, with amazing landscapes contrasted by a lot of generic stuff. I can't speak for it though, and neither can I for DS2, which from the outside looks stunning.
I mean... Prime 4 on both the shortlist & runner-up? There's no denying its alien architecture (evidenced in these pics) looks evocative and mesmerizing, but it has a pretty big low too. Most of the Federation stuff I've seen (suits, robot) looks uninspired; even if that's a small percentage, I doubt any of the other nominees have such a glaring weak point.