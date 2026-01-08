Switch 2 Sales Track Behind Switch 1 in the US, UK, and France During the Holidays - Sales

Sales for the Nintendo Switch 2 have slowed down in the US, UK, and France, according to data reported by the editor-In-chief and co-founder of The Game Business Christopher Dring.

In the US, Switch 2 sales over the holidays (November and December combined) are down by around 35 percent compared to the same period for the Switch 1 in 2017. It should be noted, the December data has yet to be reported by Circana.

In the UK, Switch 2 sales for the last eight weeks of 2025 are 16 percent than the Switch 1 sold during the last eight weeks of 2017, according to NielsenIQ data. Combined Switch 2 and Switch 1 sales for the last eight weeks are up seven percent compared to the Switch 1 in 2017.

Year-to-date Switch 2 sales in the UK are six percent higher than the Switch 1 sold in 2017. This is with the Switch 1 having 14 extra weeks on the market.

France is the main outlier when it comes to Europe. Switch 2 year one sales in France are "over 30 percent" lower than what the Switch 1 sold in 2017. This does mean the Switch 2 sold more in the UK than France in 2025.

Chris did state, "France was an outlier in terms of full year results" and "generally, across the board, Nintendo Switch 2 did have a better year than Switch 1."

The Nintendo Switch 2 did have the biggest launch in video game history with over 3.5 million units worldwide in its first four days on sale.

