Switch 2 Sales Track Behind Switch 1 in the US, UK, and France During the Holidays - Sales
Sales for the Nintendo Switch 2 have slowed down in the US, UK, and France, according to data reported by the editor-In-chief and co-founder of The Game Business Christopher Dring.
In the US, Switch 2 sales over the holidays (November and December combined) are down by around 35 percent compared to the same period for the Switch 1 in 2017. It should be noted, the December data has yet to be reported by Circana.
In the UK, Switch 2 sales for the last eight weeks of 2025 are 16 percent than the Switch 1 sold during the last eight weeks of 2017, according to NielsenIQ data. Combined Switch 2 and Switch 1 sales for the last eight weeks are up seven percent compared to the Switch 1 in 2017.
Year-to-date Switch 2 sales in the UK are six percent higher than the Switch 1 sold in 2017. This is with the Switch 1 having 14 extra weeks on the market.
France is the main outlier when it comes to Europe. Switch 2 year one sales in France are "over 30 percent" lower than what the Switch 1 sold in 2017. This does mean the Switch 2 sold more in the UK than France in 2025.
Chris did state, "France was an outlier in terms of full year results" and "generally, across the board, Nintendo Switch 2 did have a better year than Switch 1."
The Nintendo Switch 2 did have the biggest launch in video game history with over 3.5 million units worldwide in its first four days on sale.
I think it's easy to forget just how much of a phenomenon the Switch 1 quickly became. We haven't seen sales of that kind of magnitude since the PS2/DS.
It was always going to be a near impossibility for the Switch 2 to match the Switch 1's success, especially starting at a $150 price increase that may continue to increase as the generation goes on. The Switch 2 is still putting up impressive numbers and will still be a long term success.
Switch 1 shipped 7mil in its first holiday (with 4mil sold in December alone). I’m not seeing what is so lackluster about Switch 2 having a near identical holiday season (excluding US and France, the former having not been corroborated by Circana)… comes off more as sensationalist reporting.
Could just be me, though we’ll know for certain by early February.
People also weirdly avoid mentioning how good Switch 2 sold in October, it did around 600k more than Switch 1 in 2017 in that month. It might not ship the 7.2m the Switch 1 did in the last quarter of 2017 but the Switch 2 will most likely be very close with how solid the October sales were.
The Switch 1 experienced a major stock shortage in November 2017 in Europe, which is not the case for the Switch 2.
No cliff but it is going to be hard to climb up with the possibility of a price increase.
With Switch 1, it took time for people to realize they wanted it because it was a new platform. With Switch 2, the hardcore, early adopters rushed out in droves, because they were already sold, so the reverse could be happening here. Sales explode, then tapper off as the general, mainstream public is not as interested due to the "trend" passing.
Still too early, imo. We need at least another year's worth of data to see where this is headed.
I've been saying for several weeks that Switch 2 sales in France aren't that great; everyone is relying too much on its record launch. Apart from that launch, sales are rather average, and I can clearly see it in my store. I repeat, the problem is the price: it’s too expensive for what it offers, and it’s my customers who tell me this, especially parents who want to buy the Switch 2 for their children, whereas back in the day they bought several Switch consoles, they probably won’t do the same this time because the Switch 2 is much more expensive than the first one. Nintendo can thank Japan big time, where the console is selling massively. Without that market, the Switch 2 would have serious difficulties. Nintendo should lower the price and speed up the release of its big games.