PS5 DualSense and Console Covers Hyperpop Collection Announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the Hyperpop Collection featuring new colors for the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller and PS5 console covers.

The three colors in the new collection are Techno Red, Remix Green, and Rhythm Blue.

The Hyperpop DualSense controllers will be priced at $84.99 USD / ¥12,480 (including tax) / €84.99 / £74.99, while the PS5 console covers will be available in limited quantities in select markets for $74.99 USD / ¥11,480(including tax) / €74.99 /£64.99 .

The Hyperpop Collection will launch on March 12, while pre-orders will start on January 16 on direct.playstation.com in the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

View the announcement video below:

"We’re cranking the volume all the way up with a collection that doesn’t just stand out, it takes over the room," said Leo Cardoso from Color, Material, and Finish design team. "Inspired by the glow of the RGB lights of your impressive gaming setups, these new colors go LOUD in the best possible way."

Sae Kobayashi from the same team added, "A seamless gradient wraps around the front and back of the DualSense, finished in a high-gloss coat that makes the colors POP more than ever. The console covers are also getting the same glow-up, featuring a subtle hint of transparency."

