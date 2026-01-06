Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles has sold over one million units worldwide as of December 31, 2025.

"The entire development is incredibly grateful to you all, and we are taking this positive reception as motivation to continue considering future updates to make the game even more enjoyable and accessible to an even wider audience," said producer Kazutoyo Maehiro.

The digital version is currently discounted by 20 percent to $39.99 / €47.99 / £39.99 / ¥4,640 until January 8.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in September 2025.

