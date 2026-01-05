Former ZeniMax Online Director Left Following Project Blackbird Cancellation - News

Matt Firor, the former ZeniMax Online Studios Game Director and Studio Director, in a post on LinkedIn has confirmed he left the studio following the cancellation of Project Blackbird.

"The most obvious explanation is the correct one," said Firor. "Project Blackbird was the game I had waited my entire career to create, and having it canceled led to my resignation. My heart and thoughts are always with the impacted team members, many of whom I had worked 20+ years with, and all of whom were the most dedicated, amazingly talented group of developers in the industry.

"I cannot express deeply enough my respect and thanks for both the Elder Scrolls Online development team and the players that together comprise the most welcoming, best community in online gaming. I have successfully moved from the first group to the second, and now enjoy the game as an anonymous community member, and it is refreshing and fun. Long may both groups prosper!

"So what's next for me? Honestly, I still haven't figured that out. I'm not totally sitting on the sidelines. I have been advising some projects and startups in an unofficial capacity, and I've made some investments in small teams that I know will play a big part in changing the industry in the future. But I have not yet seriously contemplated spinning up a new development studio."

Project Blackbird was cancelled alongside Everwild and Perfect Dark in summer 2025. At the same time hundreds of Xbox employees were laid off.

