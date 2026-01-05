Tomba! Special Edition is Out Now for Switch 2 - News

/ 387 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Limited Run Games announced Tomba! Special Edition is now available for the Nintendo Switch 2 via the eShop for $19.99.

The Switch 2 version features higher resolution, improved performance, higher quality assets, and a downsampled display mode when compared to the Switch version.

Tomba! Special Edition previously released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

Tomba! returns in Tomba! Special Edition, the ultimate version of the legendary platforming masterpiece.

As the titular Tomba, you leap, bite, and throw your way across stunning 2.5D landscapes on a quest to overcome a deplorable cadre of nefarious pigs. Along the way, you’ll explore ancient relics, discover fascinating characters, unlock thrilling quests, and unearth hidden treasures. It’s a platforming adventure that perfectly fuses linear and nonlinear gameplay styles.

Tomba! was first published in 1997, and is back today in a vastly-expanded special edition packed with quality of life improvements.

Features:

Save Anywhere! No more worrying about heading back to a checkpoint.

Rewind! Stuck on a difficult challenge? Try again!

Toggle for analog control

A museum crammed with classic print advertisements, original packaging and manuals, never- before-seen dev documents, and high-res original artwork.

A new remastered soundtrack.

Interview with the creator, Tokuro Fujiwara.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles