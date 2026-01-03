PS5 Sales Drop 12% Year-on-Year in the UK in 2025 - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

PlayStation 5 sales in the UK fell 12 percent in 2025 year-on-year, according to the editor-In-chief and co-founder of The Game Business Christopher Dring on social media.

VGChartz estimates has PS5 sales at 985,587 units in the UK in 2024, which would mean about 867,300 units were sold in 2025. VGChartz estimates has PS5 sales in 2025 at 705,137 units through November, which would put December sales around 162,100 units.

This would bring lifetime PlayStation 5 sales in the UK to about an estimated 5.50 million units at the end of 2025.

This follows the report that Xbox Series X|S sales fell 39 percent year-on-year in the UK in 2025. VGChartz estimates has Xbox Series X|S sales at 456,553 units in 2024, which would mean about 278,500 units were sold in 2025.

