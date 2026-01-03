PS5 Sales Drop 12% Year-on-Year in the UK in 2025 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 986 Views
PlayStation 5 sales in the UK fell 12 percent in 2025 year-on-year, according to the editor-In-chief and co-founder of The Game Business Christopher Dring on social media.
VGChartz estimates has PS5 sales at 985,587 units in the UK in 2024, which would mean about 867,300 units were sold in 2025. VGChartz estimates has PS5 sales in 2025 at 705,137 units through November, which would put December sales around 162,100 units.
This would bring lifetime PlayStation 5 sales in the UK to about an estimated 5.50 million units at the end of 2025.
This follows the report that Xbox Series X|S sales fell 39 percent year-on-year in the UK in 2025. VGChartz estimates has Xbox Series X|S sales at 456,553 units in 2024, which would mean about 278,500 units were sold in 2025.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
12% isn't that bad really but bad if you consider it was reduced in cost for a full month before Christmas. Everyone who wants one has one, those who are left are casuals/families who aren't going to spend £400 quid on a piece of tech (one of the most expensive in their household) in the current climate just to play ... well dunno, family fun games are dead outside of Nintendo or niche boardgame spin offs (and you might as well get a Switch 2 for that).
Consoles need to drastically reduce in cost to get more people to buy but considering AI is just stealing all the RAM, who knows what's going to happen. I mean outside the fact general consumer being screwed.
What is the total sales of Nintendo Switch 1 in the UK ?
PS5 did 867K in the UK and Switch 2 did 750k ?
Most of Europe probably saw like a ~10% then?