Xbox Series Sales Fall 39% in the UK in 2025 for Worst Year Ever for Xbox - Sales

posted 13 hours ago

Xbox console sales have had its worst year ever on record in the UK for the year of 2025, according to the editor-In-chief and co-founder of The Game Business Christopher Dring on social media.

Xbox Series X|S sales fell 39 percent year-on-year in the UK in 2025. VGChartz estimates has Xbox Series X|S sales at 456,553 units in 2024, which would mean about 278,500 units were sold in 2025.

VGChartz estimates has Xbox Series X|S sales in 2025 at 226,653 through November, which would put December sales around 51,900 units.

"Sales of Xbox consoles were down 39% in the UK during 2025, making it comfortably the worst year on record for Xbox consoles," said Dring. "With the return of favourite Xbox franchises in 2026, might things improve this year?"

The Xbox franchises Dring is talking about are the currently planned releases of Halo: Campaign Evolved, Gears of War: E-Day, Forza Horizon 6, and the Fable reboot. 2026 is the 25th anniversary of Xbox and Halo.

