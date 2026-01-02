By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Xbox Series Sales Fall 39% in the UK in 2025 for Worst Year Ever for Xbox

Xbox Series Sales Fall 39% in the UK in 2025 for Worst Year Ever for Xbox - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 2,154 Views

Xbox console sales have had its worst year ever on record in the UK for the year of 2025, according to the editor-In-chief and co-founder of The Game Business Christopher Dring on social media.

Xbox Series X|S sales fell 39 percent year-on-year in the UK in 2025. VGChartz estimates has Xbox Series X|S sales at 456,553 units in 2024, which would mean about 278,500 units were sold in 2025. 

VGChartz estimates has Xbox Series X|S sales in 2025 at 226,653 through November, which would put December sales around 51,900 units.

"Sales of Xbox consoles were down 39% in the UK during 2025, making it comfortably the worst year on record for Xbox consoles," said Dring. "With the return of favourite Xbox franchises in 2026, might things improve this year?"

The Xbox franchises Dring is talking about are the currently planned releases of Halo: Campaign Evolved, Gears of War: E-Day, Forza Horizon 6, and the Fable reboot. 2026 is the 25th anniversary of Xbox and Halo.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


More Articles

11 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
jsowers (4 hours ago)

A 39% drop isn't as bad as I would have expected, considering everything they did in 2025

  • +5
halil23 jsowers (31 minutes ago)

Indeed, should've been at least an 80% drop!

  • 0
Pemalite (11 hours ago)

No advertising, no support, constant price rises... And stock shortages?
Expected.

  • +5
JRPGfan Pemalite (5 hours ago)

Actually here after the new year, I started seeing youtube ads for Gamepass that try to explain the benefits of gamepass ultimate. So they have started doing ads again... but yeah, there was a bit there without any.

  • +2
Pemalite JRPGfan (5 hours ago)

Doesn't do much good when retailers are removing Xbox consoles and software from shelves, that brand awareness of the platforms existence is just evaporating.

I guess 35~ million hardware units isn't the worst thing in the world, but it would be nice if there was a reason to power on my console in the last few years.

  • 0
halil23 Pemalite (24 minutes ago)

Really? After all that missteps I was expecting 80% drop!!

  • 0
BraLoD (12 hours ago)

Less than 300K in their second strongest market, damn.

  • +5
Helloplite (1 hour ago)

I would have been one of those UK customers, if Microsoft had not removed my wallet balance of over £125 without any notice. Apparently, you cannot hold a wallet balance, even if it is YOUR money, for more than 4 years. I never managed to get my money back. From that moment, I ceased being a Microsoft customer.

  • 0
halil23 Helloplite (27 minutes ago)

Good, I've been boycotting corrupt and criminal m$ forever!!
Trust me, you ain't missing out on anything

  • 0
Random_Matt (3 hours ago)

I would be interested to know which country outside of the US has sold the most series S/X consoles.

  • 0
SecondWar Random_Matt (2 hours ago)

The UK is likely a contender for that position. It definitely historically been the strongest Xbox country in Europe.

  • +4