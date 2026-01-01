Pikmin 3 Deluxe Rated for Switch 2 - News

Pikmin 3 Deluxe has been rated for the Nintendo Switch 2 in Europe by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI).

Pikmin 3 Deluxe released for the Nintendo Switch in October 2020, while the original, Pikmin 3, released for the Wii U in July 2013.

Nintendo has yet to officially announced a Switch 2 version of Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

Pikmin 4 released for the Nintendo Switch in July 2023 and recently received a free update. However, a specific Switch 2 version has yet to be announced.

Read details on Pikmin 3 Deluxe below:

Grow a Squad of Adorable, Plantlike Pikmin to Traverse a Strange World and Save Your Planet

Command a capable crop of different types of Pikmin to strategically overcome obstacles, defeat creatures, and find food for your famished home planet! You can even bring a second player along to divvy up tasks as you explore a world that seems larger than life from a pint-sized perspective.

Pikmin at Your Pace

Return to your ship before time runs out, or you (and your Pikmin) could be in big trouble. If you prefer a more casual approach, a variety of difficulty settings, lock-on targeting and optional hints have been newly added. With less pressure, you have more time to strategically command your Pikmin and take in the lush scenery.

Play Side-Story Missions, Head-to-Head Matches, and More!

This deluxe version of the Pikmin 3 game includes new side-story missions featuring Olimar and Louie, the ability to play Story mode with a friend and all downloadable content stages from the original release. Feeling competitive? Enjoy fierce head-to-head Bingo Battles against another player!

Three brave explorers land on planet PNF-404 on a mission to find food for their starving home planet. After a crash landing, these explorers must work with Pikmin to reunite and complete their mission.

Direct, toss and grow Pikmin with different abilities and strengths—winged Pikmin can fly, while blue Pikmin can breathe underwater. By strategically choosing the right Pikmin for the job at hand and changing between the three captains (or coordinating with a second player), you can work efficiently to collect fruit and grow your Pikmin squad.

When you aren’t busy collecting fruit and saving your planet, try out Mission mode to accomplish set requirements like defeating enemies or collecting items. You can also compare your Mission mode scores with the rest of the world via online leaderboards*. Looking for some friendly competition? In Bingo Battle you must use Pikmin to retrieve items on your bingo card before your opponent does.

With more options for cooperative play, settings that make it easy for newcomers to start their Pikmin journey, new side stories and more, these tiny Pikmin are in for their biggest adventure yet.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

