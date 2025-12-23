007 First Light Delayed to May 27, 2026 - News

/ 2,045 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

IO Interactive has announced 007 First Light has been delayed from March 27, 2026 to May 27, 2026. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"Today, we are sharing an update regarding 007 First Light, as we have decided to move the game’s release by two months, to May 27, 2026," said IO Interactive.

"007 First Light is our most ambitious project to date, and the team has been fully focused on delivering an unforgettable James Bond experience, bringing together breathtaking action, globe-trotting, spycraft, gadgets, car chases, and more. As an independent developer and publisher, this decision allows us to ensure the experience meets the level of quality you players deserve on day one.

"The game is progressing well and is fully playable from beginning to end, so these additional two months will allow us to further polish and refine the experience, ensuring we deliver the strongest possible version at launch. We’re confident this sets 007 First Light up for long-term success, and we sincerely appreciate the patience and continued support we’ve received ever since we revealed the game. We look forward to sharing more updates regarding 007 First Light in early 2026."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles