Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Gets Gameplay Overview Video

Publisher SEGA and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released a gameplay overview video of Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties.

The trailer offered a glimpse at the new seemingly balanced life of Kazuma Kiryu in Yakuza Kiwami 3 as his pristine tropical paradise at Okinawa’s Morning Glory Orphanage is disrupted by forces looking to force him and the children out of their home. Adopting the blistering Okinawa-inspired Ryukyu Style of fighting, Kiryu reluctantly takes up arms to protect the peace in his newfound home. In addition to upgraded combat and new minigames, the trailer also touched on the game’s new Bad Boy Dragon mode.

(New) In Bad Boy Dragon, Kiryu must assemble a motley crew of delinquents and rule the streets to protect Okinawa. As Kiryu, players will join the small-time Haisai Girls gang, stepping forth as the gang’s new leader and training them into the leading girl gang in Japan. Fight alongside allies in Baddies Battles, gear up 20 of your gang members for massive Rumbles or hop on your motorcycle and charge the enemy base in strategic skirmishes.

For more details on crew building, weapon upgrades, and uniform and bike customizations, check here.

In Dark Ties, protagonist Yoshitaka Mine must assist his lieutenant Tsuyoshi Kanda as he seeks to bolster his reputation and rise in the ranks by resolving a series of dramatic substories, local disputes, tasks and missions around town in the Kanda Damage Control segment.

(New) In the Hell’s Arena underground fight club, Mine must use brains and brawn to come out on top in a series of death-defying battles, all to bring down Hell’s Arena’s organizers who pose a threat to the Nishikiyama Family’s business operations. As Mine, players must survive Hellish Brawls, traditional one-on-one fights that push participants to the brink, and Survival Hell, dangerous races where competitors are relentlessly chased by hunters through a treasure-filled dungeon.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Tie will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on February 12, 2026.

