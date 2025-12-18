One Piece: Pirate Warriors Series Sales Top 10 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Bandai Namco and Koei Tecmo developer Omega Force announced the One Piece: Pirate Warriors series has sold over 10 million units worldwide.

The series includes One Piece: Pirate Warriors for the PS3, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 2 for the PS3 and PS Vita, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 for the Switch, PS4, PS3, PS Vita, and PC, and One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 for the Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

View the 10 million copies sold trailer below:

