Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection Launches March 27, 2026 - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Capcom announced Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 27, 2026.

View a trailer of the collection below:

Read details on the collection below:

The Mega Man Star Force series, which expanded into an anime, is back in the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection! This collection includes seven games and additional features like a gallery of illustrations and music! Online play is also supported!

Join Geo Stelar and Omega-Xis as they battle threats beyond the stars in this epic adventure. Blending fast-paced action with a unique card-based system, Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection offers thrilling combat and storytelling that defined the character for a generation of Mega Man fans. While preserving the original gameplay, Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection delivers an updated and enhanced experience. Stay tuned for further information.

Included Games

Mega Man Star Force Leo

Mega Man Star Force Dragon

Mega Man Star Force Pegasus

Mega Man Star Force 2 Zerker x Ninja

Mega Man Star Force 2 Zerker x Saurian

Mega Man Star Force 3 Black Ace

Mega Man Star Force 3 Red Joker

Story

It is the year 220X, and the world has seen rapid advancements in Wave technology. Our protagonist, 11-year-old Geo Stelar, refuses to go to school as he mourns the disappearance of his astronaut father.

One night, Geo is at the observatory gazing at stars as he usually does. Suddenly, his Transer picks up a signal from space and he is hit with a powerful electric shock!

When he finally comes to, an alien with an electromagnetic wave body called Omega-Xis is standing over him…

Online

From battling to trading cards, the powered up online functions will let you experience the Mega Man series at its finest!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

